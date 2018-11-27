World Share

Should European Daesh fighters under the age of 18 be allowed to return home?

Daesh is no longer the force it once was. The brutal terror group has lost almost all of its territory. And those under the age of 18 who came from Europe or were born to Daesh's European fighters are now stranded. Should they be allowed to return home? Do they pose too much of a risk, or does the EU have a duty of care to its minors? Guests: Tasnime Akunjee Lawyer specialising in terrorism cases Gina Vale Research fellow International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation Ben Harris Quinney Chairman of the Conservative think tank, the Bow Group