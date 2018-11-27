POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should European Daesh fighters under the age of 18 be allowed to return home?
14:48
World
Should European Daesh fighters under the age of 18 be allowed to return home?
Daesh is no longer the force it once was. The brutal terror group has lost almost all of its territory. And those under the age of 18 who came from Europe or were born to Daesh's European fighters are now stranded. Should they be allowed to return home? Do they pose too much of a risk, or does the EU have a duty of care to its minors? Guests: Tasnime Akunjee Lawyer specialising in terrorism cases Gina Vale Research fellow International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation Ben Harris Quinney Chairman of the Conservative think tank, the Bow Group
November 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?