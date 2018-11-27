World Share

Brussels backs Brexit | Children of ‘the caliphate’ | Women of War

After nineteen months of Brexit negotiations, there's finally a deal with the EU. Now all the British prime minister has to do is convince her own parliament. Also, European children caught up in Daesh's reign of terror are now stranded in Syria. Should they be allowed to go home, or do they pose a risk? And, TRT World launches a campaign called Women of War. We speak to some of those trying to make a difference to people impacted by conflict.