EU leaders approve draft divorce deal with UK | Money Talks

After 18 months of tense negotiations, EU leaders have approved a Brexit deal. They signed off on the agreement that British Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated. But as Laila Humairah reports, her bigger challenge will be persuading a skeptical UK Parliament. We speak to Rajneesh Narula, professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #EU #UK
November 27, 2018
