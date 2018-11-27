BizTech Share

Paris protest against fuel taxes turns violent | Money Talks

French authorities have arrested more than a hundred people during violent protests in Paris over the weekend. Higher taxes on fuel have triggered widespread anger across the country. It's the biggest challenge yet to Emmanuel Macron's presidency. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on this, we speak to Remi Piet, research associate at the University of Miami's European Union Center. #Paris #FuelTaxes #Macron