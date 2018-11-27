World Share

Mars Mission: NASA's InSight probe lands on the Red Planet

After six months of traveling through almost 550 kilometres of space, NASA's InSight Mars lander has successfully touched down on the Red Planet. It's the first probe that will study Mars' interior, from its core to its crust. Scientists want to learn how the rocky planet evolved… and how it turned out so different from Earth. Natasha Hussain has the details. #NASA #InSight #MarsMission