POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mars Mission: NASA's InSight probe lands on the Red Planet
02:32
World
Mars Mission: NASA's InSight probe lands on the Red Planet
After six months of traveling through almost 550 kilometres of space, NASA's InSight Mars lander has successfully touched down on the Red Planet. It's the first probe that will study Mars' interior, from its core to its crust. Scientists want to learn how the rocky planet evolved… and how it turned out so different from Earth. Natasha Hussain has the details. #NASA #InSight #MarsMission
November 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?