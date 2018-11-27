Istanbul Fellowship Program 2018 | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Say you're a non-Turkish speaker living in Tokyo. You probably aren't reading the newest bestseller in Trabzon. Well, here in Istanbul an initiative is taking place to open up a world of literature in a variety of different languages. The aim of the annual Istanbul Fellowship Program is to bring together Turkish and foreign publishers and hopefully translate a multitude of books into new markets. The fair will see 200 participants from around 70 countries and those numbers keep climbing. To learn more about the program, Showcase is joined by Zeynep Alp, editor and foreign rights manager at EDAM - a publishing company based here in Istanbul.
November 27, 2018
