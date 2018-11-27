POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Controversy over Turkish film ‘Deliler’ | Cinema | Showcase
09:30
World
Controversy over Turkish film ‘Deliler’ | Cinema | Showcase
The Romanian prince Vlad Tepes was known as the Impaler. As you can tell he was one bad dude - so much so some say he was the inspiration for the movie villain Dracula. Now a new Turkish movie brings a different, non-supernatural depiction of Vlad and chronicles his rivalry with the Ottoman Empire. But the film has been given a restrict, +18 rating in Germany for what the country's rating system calls "extreme levels of Turkish nationalism”. We discuss that aspect with Professor of Media and Communications at Ibn Haldun University, Taner Dogan.
November 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?