UN says the world is not meeting climate change goals | Money Talks

The UN says the world has failed to meet emissions targets set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change. Its emissions gap report warns current efforts to limit global warming are falling far short. Meanwhile, 28 banks and other financial institutions are teaming up with the UN to introduce global rules for environmentally responsible banking. The Helsinki-based investment bank, Nordea, is one of these and TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic caught up with its head of sustainable finance in Paris. He began by asking him how much of global investments are currently aware of their impact on the environment.