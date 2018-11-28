POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed – Racist attack on Syrian refugee in UK
- A Syrian teenager who escaped the war was brutally attacked while in school. The video is going viral - Telling lies: The Guardian vs WikiLeaks in a question of which one is telling the truth about an alleged meeting between Julian Assange and Paul Manafort - Where’s Mark? Facebook answers questions without their boss being there. No one is impressed - 107-year-old cycling champ - Mooosive Cow breaks the internet #Syrianrefugee #racism #GuardianvsWikiLeaks
November 28, 2018
