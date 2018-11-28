World Share

Brexit Bungle – Has May got it wrong?

This week British Prime Minister Theresa May had her Brexit deal signed off by the EU but she still needs parliament's backing and with so many parties against the current agreement, that looks unlikely. She says it's the best deal for Britain with a few compromises. But after more than a year of negotiations, has Theresa May got it wrong? At the Roundtable was Stephen Timms, an opposition Labour MP; Chris Curtis, a pollster from YouGov; and Robert Oulds, Director of the Bruges Group. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Brexit #EU #Brexitmeansbrexit