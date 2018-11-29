POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Where is Gabon’s President Ali Bongo?
14:51
World
Where is Gabon’s President Ali Bongo?
Gabon’s president hasn’t been seen in public for more than a month. After an initial period of silence, Ali Bongo’s government said he was simply fatigued, they later admitted he was seriously ill but now on the mend. Some of Bongo's opponents aren't buying the government line. Do they have good reason to be suspicious? Guests: Louis Keumayou Journalist and President of the African Information Club Jerry Bambi Journalist and host with AfricaNews
November 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?