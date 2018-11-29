World Share

Where is Gabon’s President Ali Bongo?

Gabon’s president hasn’t been seen in public for more than a month. After an initial period of silence, Ali Bongo’s government said he was simply fatigued, they later admitted he was seriously ill but now on the mend. Some of Bongo's opponents aren't buying the government line. Do they have good reason to be suspicious? Guests: Louis Keumayou Journalist and President of the African Information Club Jerry Bambi Journalist and host with AfricaNews