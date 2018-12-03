World Share

Venezuela: Why are millions fleeing?

According to UN reports around three million people have fled Venezuela because of the political and economic crisis since 2015. With the rate of migration increasing, and no end to the mass exodus, what future do Venezuelans have? Joining us at the Roundtable was freelance journalist Dylan Baddour; Diego Moya-Ocampos, from IHS Markit; Paddy Dowling a humanitarian photojournalist and Carlos de Sousa, a senior economist in the Latin America team at Oxford economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Venezuela, #Crisis, #VenezuelaCrisis