World Share

What happened to Salvator Mundi? | Art Investments | Showcase

Last November Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi', or 'Savior of the World', was bought by the Louvre Abu Dhabi for 450 million dollars, becoming the most expensive painting ever sold. It had been missing for 300 years, until it was discovered at an auction house in the United States in 2005. But, exactly what happened to the Salvator Mundi before it resurfaced is still a mystery and raises serious questions about both its provenance and authenticity. To learn more about the mystery surrounding the painting, Showcase is joined by the director of Modern & Contemporary Art at Heritage Auctions, Leon Benrimon.