Shems Friedlander and ‘Rumi's Forgotten Message’ | Literature | Showcase

Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi or simply Rumi is the most popular and some say, the most misinterpreted poet in the world. Although deeply rooted in the prophetic tradition of Islam, many read his words without taking into account the Sufi or the Islamic references in his work. Author and scholar Shems Friedlander solidly places Rumi within the heart of Islam. In his book, Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi's Forgotten Message, Friedlander also calls for a study of the true essence of Rumi as a Sufi saint and founder of a Sufi path. Friedlander says the cure for our spiritual amnesia lies in integrating Rumi's lessons into our everyday lives as 'Each verse of the Masnawi is a teaching and a love letter.' And he joins Showcase in the studio to talk more about Rumi and his book.