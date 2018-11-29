POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia - Ukraine Tensions: Russia, Ukraine tensions continue to mount
02:55
World
Russia - Ukraine Tensions: Russia, Ukraine tensions continue to mount
Russia has deployed the advanced S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea, as tensions with Ukraine continue to escalate. The deployment comes after Russia seized three Ukrainian navy vessels on Sunday. Moscow and Kiev have traded barbs, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing his Ukrainian counterpart of plotting the standoff to boost his popularity ahead of elections. While Petro Poroshenko has accused Putin of seeking to annex Ukraine and urged NATO to send warships to the Sea of Azov. For more on these rising tensions, Sarah Morice has this report.
November 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?