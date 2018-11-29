POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK Bullying Incident: Syrian boy says doesn't feel safe after attack
02:26
World
UK Bullying Incident: Syrian boy says doesn't feel safe after attack
A Syrian refugee who was attacked by his schoolmates in the UK says he cried all night after the incident. His family escaped the war in Syria in 2010 and were resettled in the northern town of Huddersfield. The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was attacked last month but the video went viral when it appeared online on Tuesday. And as Assed Baig reports, the 15-year-old says he doesn't feel it's safe to go back to school.
November 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?