POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Donald Trump abandoned Palestinians?
18:48
World
Has Donald Trump abandoned Palestinians?
The US State Department has informed USAID, that 60 percent of its employees will be dismissed as the first step in the shutdown that will be finalized by 2019. The White House says the decision will force Palestinians to the negotiating table, to talk peace with Israel. But could Donald Trump's hardline approach also lead to more poverty and unrest in the region? Guests: Dave Harden Managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group Jennifer Atala Former senior manager with USAID in Palestine Matthew Brodsky Middle East analyst
November 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?