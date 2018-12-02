POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
George HW Bush 1924-2018: World pays tribute to the former US President
02:19
World
George HW Bush 1924-2018: World pays tribute to the former US President
The US will observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday following the death of former US president George H.W. Bush. From envoy to CIA chief - Bush served as the 41st president from 19-89 to 19-93. The White House says president Trump will attend Bush's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. Courtney Kealy reports from Connecticut where Bush was born and raised. #Bush #BushFuneral
December 2, 2018
