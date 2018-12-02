POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rebuilding Iraq: Hundreds of schools remain damaged across Mosul
01:51
World
Rebuilding Iraq: Hundreds of schools remain damaged across Mosul
Last year during the battle against Daesh in Mosul, more than 600 schools were damaged. Yet this year, more than 800,000 students have enrolled in the city. Local officials across Iraq say they've received only a fraction of the money needed to rebuild. That's left many people concerned the challenge of getting an adequate education, may be affecting school children's mental health. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #Iraq #war #rebuildingIraq
December 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?