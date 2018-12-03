World Share

Afghanistan Peace Talks: World leaders rally behind Ghani presidency

A US air strike has killed the Taliban's most senior commander in southern Afghanistan. Mullah Manan is said to have been a key figure in the Taliban's special forces, and was against negotiating a truce with Kabul. Only last week, President Ashraf Ghani laid out plans to negotiate with the Taliban in order to bring peace. Nick Davies-Jones has more. #AfghanistanPeaceTalks #Afghanistan #Ghani