Four-day OIC event underway in Istanbul | Money Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Muslim countries to adopt policies that benefit other Islamic trading partners. He was speaking at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) event in Istanbul. For more on this, we are joined by Musa Kulaklikaya, Director-General of the 'Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries' which is a part of the OIC. #OIC #IslamicTrade #IslamicTradingPartners