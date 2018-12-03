POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PRIVATIZE AFGHAN WAR. Nexus challenges Erik Prince on his big idea!
26:12
World
PRIVATIZE AFGHAN WAR. Nexus challenges Erik Prince on his big idea!
Matthew Moore and Erik Prince go head-to-head in the Nexus over Prince's plan to run the war in Afghanistan on just 6,000 contractors and 2,000 special forces. It gets heated when MM asks Prince about how wealthy he is and if his sister is helping him talk to President Trump! - That's right, Erik Prince's sister is Trump cabinet member Betsy DeVos. On this episode of Nexus we spoke to… Erik Prince, Founder, Blackwater #ErikPrince #PrivatizeAfghanWar #Nexus
December 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?