World Share

PRIVATIZE AFGHAN WAR. Nexus challenges Erik Prince on his big idea!

Matthew Moore and Erik Prince go head-to-head in the Nexus over Prince's plan to run the war in Afghanistan on just 6,000 contractors and 2,000 special forces. It gets heated when MM asks Prince about how wealthy he is and if his sister is helping him talk to President Trump! - That's right, Erik Prince's sister is Trump cabinet member Betsy DeVos. On this episode of Nexus we spoke to… Erik Prince, Founder, Blackwater #ErikPrince #PrivatizeAfghanWar #Nexus