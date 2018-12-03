NewsFeed – The Spy Who Tweeted Me

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
14:30
MI6 says future spies will be more keyboard warrior than 007. - The next generation of spooks are less likely to poison you with an umbrella and more likely to hack your email. So says C - Clone Buhari. A ridiculous rumour has been doing the rounds in Nigeria for so long, the president has had to deny it. That he is a clone. Deny he is a clone - Ring found after couple loses it down a grate in Times Square - Air New Zealand kill it again with viral advert #Spies #CloneBuhari #RingAtTimesSquare
December 3, 2018
