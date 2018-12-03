World Share

Restorative Justice

You've been burgled, attacked, or you're a victim of fraud - whatever the crime, you are on the wrong end of it. So can offenders make you feel better about what they did? Potentially yes, with what's called Restorative Justice. Can victims, criminals and society as a whole benefit from this face-to-face confessional? Joining us at the Roundtable was Heather Strang, from the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University; Paul Kohler, assault victim and Senior Lecturer in Law at the School of Oriental and African Studies; Lucy Jaffe, Director of 'Why Me?' a charity that campaigns for greater access to Restorative Justice; and Robert Conway, Head of Criminal Defence at the law firm Vardags.