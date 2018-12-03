World Share

Trade Wars: US and China agree to pause trade tariff hikes

US president Donald Trump says Beijing is going to remove the 40% tariffs it currently places on US cars imported into China. China, however, has declined to confirm the twitter announcement. President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit over the weekend - and put their increasingly bitter trade war on pause. That truce has given a respite to companies and investors around the globe. But as Caitlin McGee reports, it's only for a limited time and does not mean the two sides have changed their positions.