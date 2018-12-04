POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change: Myanmar at high risk of climate change events
02:35
World
Climate Change: Myanmar at high risk of climate change events
World leaders are gathering in Poland for the COP24 summit. They'll be discussing ways to implementing the historic Paris Accords and continue to reduce global warming and cut emissions. It may be a long way from where the conference is being held in Poland, but Myanmar is a country where climate change is having a dramatic effect on the local population. Nick Davies-Jones has more. #ClimateChange #UN #GlobalWarming
December 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?