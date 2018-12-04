World Share

Can Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador solve Mexico’s migrant crisis?

Deeply concerning' and 'unmanageable'. They're the words of aid agencies working at the overcrowded migrant camp in Tijuana, Mexico. Conditions there are worsening but thousands more people from Central America are expected to arrive soon, desperate to seek asylum in the United States. President Donald Trump has promised they'll never be allowed in. But can Mexico’s new president resolve the crisis? Guests: Robert Crooks Founder of Mountain Minutemen, a group 'defending the US border' Enrique Morones Founder and Director of Border Angels, a group protecting migrants #MigrantCrisis #Mexico #Obrador