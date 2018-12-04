POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-China trade truce | MBS on the world stage | Tension in Tijuana
53:56
World
US-China trade truce | MBS on the world stage | Tension in Tijuana
The world's most powerful leaders meet in Argentina where the US and China agree to a trade truce, but will it hold? Plus, the Saudi Crown Prince and Russian president couldn't be happier to see each other. But were other world leaders as delighted to see Mohammed bin Salman? And Minutes after Mexico swears in its new president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a new plan is unveiled to solve the migrant crisis at the US border. But will it work? #TradeWar #TradeWars #USChina
December 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?