World Share

Climate Migrants: Where Will They Go?

Last week US President Donald Trump dismissed a study by his own administration on the potential catastrophic impact of climate change because he does not believe it. But the reality is our changing weather patterns are forcing many from their homes. #ClimateMigrants #ClimateMigrant #ClimateChange The World Bank says climate change will become a main driver of human migration. Is the world ready to help climate migrants? Joining the Roundtable was Alex Randall, Coordinator of the Climate Change and Migration Coalition; Nina Birkeland, Senior Adviser on Disaster and Climate Change at the Norwegian Refugee Council; Fiona Harvey, Environment Correspondent at the Guardian newspaper; and Andrew Norton, Director of the International Institute for Environment and Development Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #climatemigrants #climatechange #wherewilltheygo