POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Khashoggi Killing: US senators blame Mohammed bin Salman for death
02:01
World
The Khashoggi Killing: US senators blame Mohammed bin Salman for death
US senators, From both the Democratic and Republican parties, have demanded tougher action against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for what they say is his role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The senators, who received a detailed briefing from CIA chief Gina Haspel, say they're certain the crown prince was involved in the killing. President Donald Trump has defied calls to severe ties with Saudi Arabia warning it would hurt US interests, TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports. #Khashoggi #KhashoggiKilling #JamalKhashoggi
December 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?