The Khashoggi Killing: US senators blame Mohammed bin Salman for death

US senators, From both the Democratic and Republican parties, have demanded tougher action against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for what they say is his role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The senators, who received a detailed briefing from CIA chief Gina Haspel, say they're certain the crown prince was involved in the killing. President Donald Trump has defied calls to severe ties with Saudi Arabia warning it would hurt US interests, TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports. #Khashoggi #KhashoggiKilling #JamalKhashoggi