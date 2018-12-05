POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the opening of Kartarpur Corridor a diplomatic win for Imran Khan?
For decades, many of the Sikhs in India have only been able to gaze from afar at one of their holiest sites, just three kilometres over the border in Pakistan. But in a landmark decision, the Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan has inaugurated a border crossing for pilgrims at Kartarpur. It's the first time any Indian will be able to freely cross the border since it was created in 1947. Guests: Rasul Bakhsh Rais Political science professor at LUMS university Sreeram Sundar Chaulia Professor and Dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Pakistani politician and social worker #ImranKhan #Kartarpur #KartarpurCorridor
December 5, 2018
