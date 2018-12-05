World Share

Will free and fair elections take place in the DRC?

It's the first time the DRC is rolling out electronic voting machines. Much of the country is without electricity, and it's unclear whether there are enough machines to accommodate more than 45 million registered voters. So if electoral chaos ensues, could Joseph Kabila stay in office? Guests: Alex Ntung Independent analyst on the DRC and Great Lakes region of Africa Michael Tshibangu Analyst and political adviser for opposition leader Moise Katumbi #DRC #DRCelection #AfricaNews