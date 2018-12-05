POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Election in the DRC | Sikh corridor | Syrian refugee bullied
The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, is about to step down after almost 18 years in office. But his country has never seen a peaceful transfer of power. Also, could a Sikh pilgrimage prove to be the road to good relations between India and Pakistan? And a Syrian refugee is attacked at a high school in the UK. Is this a case of simple bullying, or is it full-blown racism? We talk to the boy's lawyer. #DRC #SikhCorridor #SyrianRefugeeBullied
December 5, 2018
