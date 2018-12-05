POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar farmers suffer climate change effects | Money Talks
Myanmar farmers suffer climate change effects | Money Talks
World leaders are gathering in Poland for the COP24 summit. They will be discussing ways of implementing the historic Paris Accords, aimed at reducing global warming and cutting emissions. Myanmar may be a long way from where the conference is being held, but it is a country where climate change is having a dramatic effect. Nick Davies-Jones reports. #Myanmar #ClimateChange #MyanmarClimateChange
December 5, 2018
