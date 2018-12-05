BizTech Share

French government suspends unpopular fuel tax hike | Money Talks

The French government is slamming the brakes on unpopular fuel tax increases as it tries to prevent a fourth weekend of riots in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron's popularity continues to plummet, and protesters have added his resignation to their growing list of demands. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #YellowVest #FranceProtests #FranceRiots