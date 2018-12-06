POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
George HW Bush 1924-2018: Family, leaders pay tribute to late president
02:28
World
George HW Bush 1924-2018: Family, leaders pay tribute to late president
The casket of former President George H W Bush has expected to arrive at any moment / arriving now / just arrived in the US state of Texas, where the forty-first president will be buried on Thursday. Hours earlier, A state funeral was held in Washington DC for the former President. His son, George W Bush, broke down in tears while delivering a eulogy to his father. Donald Trump attended the service but didn't make an address. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #GeorgeBush #BushFuneral
December 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?