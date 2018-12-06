World Share

France Protests: Yellow vests vow to protest against injustice

Saturday, December the ninth marks one month since the so-called yellow vest demonstrations swept across France. Over the last four weeks, Paris has seen its most violent demonstrations in a decade. Some have criticized the government's response while questioning what the movement is actually trying to achieve. TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Paris. #YellowVest #FranceProtests #FranceRiots