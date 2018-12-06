Interview with Orange Blossom’s Carlos Robles Arena | Music | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What do you get when you mix electronic music with Middle Eastern and African rhythms? Orange Blossom. The band recently wrapped up a mini tour of Turkey with stops in Istanbul, Ankara and Konya. Group members come from all over the world and by putting politics to the side - are trying to bring people from different cultures together through music. Aadel Haleem recently sat down with percussionist and drummer Carlos Robles Arenas, ahead of the band's Istanbul show. #OrangeBlossom #CarlosRoblesArena #Showcase
December 6, 2018
