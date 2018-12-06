BizTech Share

Global stocks fall amid trade truce confusion | Money Talks

US stock markets are closed on Wednesday for the funeral of former president George HW Bush. The break gives investors time to recover from Tuesday's beating. All major indices dropped at least 3%, over doubts that the trade war truce between the United States and China can last. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we speak to David Levine from the investment company Odin River.