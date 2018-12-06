World Share

Huawei Arrest: Canadian police arrest China tech giant's CFO

China is urging Canada and the United States to EXPLAIN Saturday's arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer. Mung Weng-jo has been detained in Vancouver - at the request of the US. Prosecutors there are investigating a claim that Huawei - the tech giant founded by her father - violated US sanctions by selling American products to Iran. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Huawei #HuaweiArrest #USChina