Huawei Arrest: Canadian police arrest China tech giant's CFO
China is urging Canada and the United States to EXPLAIN Saturday's arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer. Mung Weng-jo has been detained in Vancouver - at the request of the US. Prosecutors there are investigating a claim that Huawei - the tech giant founded by her father - violated US sanctions by selling American products to Iran. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Huawei #HuaweiArrest #USChina
December 6, 2018
