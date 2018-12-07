POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: 'Watershed' peace talks underway in Sweden
02:07
World
The War in Yemen: 'Watershed' peace talks underway in Sweden
UN-sponsored talks to end almost four years of conflict in Yemen are under way in Sweden. There's so much mistrust between the warring sides that the aim of the talks is not to reach a full peace agreement, but first, to build confidence. And they've started with a deal to swap prisoners which will reunite thousands of families. TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar is there. #Yemen #YemenPeace #YemenPeaceTalks
December 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?