CDU Succession Vote: Delegates to pick Merkel's successor
02:29
World
Germany's Christian Democratic Union is meeting to elect a new party leader - to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. Whoever wins, will lead the party at the next federal election - due by October 2021. Chancellor Merkel has led the centre-right CDU for almost 20 years, but has decided not to stand again for the post when her current and fourth term as German Chancellor comes to an end. Assed Baig looks at the contenders competing to replace one of the titans of modern politics. #CDU #Merkel #GermanyPolitics
December 7, 2018
