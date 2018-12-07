World Share

COP24: Why is the world struggling to quit coal?

World leaders are in the Polish city of Katowice to follow up on the ambitious Paris Agreement aimed at reducing global warming. But despite green pledges, several countries are still holding onto their coal... including the host nation. Why are so many nations finding it difficult to give up fossil fuels? Guests: Dominik Tarczynski Polish MP with the ruling Law and Justice Party Marc Morano Executive director of Climate Depot James Ellsmoor Founder of Solar Head of State #ClimateChange #UN #COP24