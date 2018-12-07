NewsFeed - Kevin Hart steps down from Oscars gig over homophobic slurs

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
- Kevin Hart lost a big gig as the host of the Oscars. He's only been host a short while. At the height of the crisis over his refusal to apologise for homophobic tweets, Hart said he's grown as a man. The internet and the academy gave that little consideration - Rape culture is too pervasive in the UK. So much so, a new survey shows people don't even recognise what rape is - Terror Tarantulas battle it out for the pleasure of the internet #KevinHart #Hart #Oscars
