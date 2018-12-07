POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has the Saudi Crown Prince’s global influence waned since Khashoggi’s killing?
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has received a strong rebuke from the US congress. Lawmakers were briefed by CIA chief Gina Haspel, which led to the filing of a resolution condemning Bin Salman role in Jamal Khashoggi's murder. The damning assessment has put Republican senators directly at odds with the White House. US President Donald Trump has largely sided with the embattled Crown Prince - rather than accept his own intelligence agency's assessment. The fallout is already brewing in Washington, with calls for the US to end its military support for Saudi operations in Yemen. Meanwhile in a surprising move, Saudi Arabia's King Salman has invited Qatar to attend the next G-C-C meeting, which brings together Gulf countries. The invite came just days after Qatar announced it would be leaving OPEC. The energy rich country has endured a Saudi-led blockade, largely pushed forward by Bin Salman, for more than a year. Guests: Ozcan Tikit Journalist at TRT Haber Mahjoob Zweiri Associate Professor and Director of the Gulf Studies Centre at Qatar University in Doha #Khashoggi #JamalKhashoggi
December 7, 2018
