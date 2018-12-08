World Share

DC Direct: Faith in Politics

Evangelical support of Donald Trump has been a surprise to many. The relationship between faith and politics can be complicated, and both institutions can have a huge impact on people’s lives. Tune into #DCDirect as we speak with Howard University’s Dr. Harold Dean Trulear and Pastor Joel Pazmino of Encounter Christian Church and talk about how faith intersects with politics in the US. #FaithInPolitics #faith #DCDirect