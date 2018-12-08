POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Faith in Politics
07:19
World
DC Direct: Faith in Politics
Evangelical support of Donald Trump has been a surprise to many. The relationship between faith and politics can be complicated, and both institutions can have a huge impact on people’s lives. Tune into #DCDirect as we speak with Howard University’s Dr. Harold Dean Trulear and Pastor Joel Pazmino of Encounter Christian Church and talk about how faith intersects with politics in the US. #FaithInPolitics #faith #DCDirect
December 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?