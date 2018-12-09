POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: John Kelly to leave office
He's a former four star general who for the past 17 months has supervised the running of the White House and managed his boss in the Oval Office. But after months of speculation, John Kelly is leaving his job as Donald Trump's Chief of Staff. The president may be reshuffling his team to plan for the 2020 election, but in Kelly, he's getting rid of a man who's credited with bringing more order to the White House. Philip Owira reports. #JohnKelly #Trump #ChiefOfStaff
December 9, 2018
