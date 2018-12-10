BizTech Share

'Yellow vest' protests enter fourth week | Money Talks

The protestors have won. The French government has scrapped plans to raise fuel taxes. But the 'yellow vest' protests show no sign of stopping - and organisers have threatened that Paris and other French cities will once again see demonstrators on the streets this weekend. Having stopped tax rises on fuel, they've threatened that they could force President Emmanuel Macron to scale back other reforms too. For more on this, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #FranceRiot #FranceProtests #YellowVest