What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What are French politicians saying in response to the fourth week of protests?

French President Emmanuel Macron accuses social networks and television of being “poison for democracy” and French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Yves le Drian warns Donald Trump not to meddle in French affairs following the US president’s comments on the protests. Here is what French politicians had to say in the fourth week of ‘yellow vest’ protests. #France #yellowvest #Macron