Istanbul Paintings Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase

It has many a name... Several civilisations have existed here over the centuries. It's a beauty, but some say an intimidating one. We're talking about the city of Istanbul. Home to millions - it's green hills, colourful facades and turquoise Bosphorus have been captured by artists in a myriad of ways throughout history. And now it's possible to see exactly how at a recently opened exhibit of works solely devoted to the metropolis once known as Constantinople. #IstanbulPaintings #Istanbul #Showcase