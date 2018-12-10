Istanbul Paintings Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It has many a name... Several civilisations have existed here over the centuries. It's a beauty, but some say an intimidating one. We're talking about the city of Istanbul. Home to millions - it's green hills, colourful facades and turquoise Bosphorus have been captured by artists in a myriad of ways throughout history. And now it's possible to see exactly how at a recently opened exhibit of works solely devoted to the metropolis once known as Constantinople. #IstanbulPaintings #Istanbul #Showcase
December 10, 2018
